Man killed in crash north of Polson identified

The Interior Department is backing down from a plan to impose steep fee increases at popular national parks in the face of widespread opposition from elected officials and the public.
A high speed pursuit in Missoula on Monday night ends in a foot-race and two people being taken into custody. Authorities have not yet identified the two people, who are in custody, but confirm that they arrested a man and woman.
BOZEMAN- The MSU community should keep an eye out for a check scam. Police say that scammers are mailing counterfeit checks to potential victims. A press release from MSU says that the envelope or check might have an MSU school logo or department logo on it.
The Latest on arguments in a lawsuit against a neo-Nazi website publisher (all times local):
A University of Montana alumnus and political consultant who was chief of staff of President Barack Obama's 2008 election campaign is offering his skills to help the university reverse sagging enrollment numbers.
Missoula police are investigating at least two reports of Easter eggs found around town that were stuffed with Nazi propaganda.
A man reported missing in the Mission Valley has been found dead.
MISSOULA- Police received reports of Easter eggs stuffed with Nazi propaganda in Missoula. One egg was found in a mailbox on the 1200 block of West Kent and another on the 600 block of West Kent. Other eggs turned up two blocks north on the 700 block of Kensington.
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
A man killed in a car cash north of Polson has been identified. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Olijah Nathaniel James, of Elmo, died from injuries from that crash, which happened five miles north of Polson on US 93.
Montana State Parks has announced a temporary, emergency closure for Smith River State Park due to unsafe floating conditions.
MISSOULA - One of the defendants in the South Avenue shooting appeared in court Tuesday. Chase Munson, 18, pleaded not guilty. The judge said Munson could receive two life sentences in prison for his charges of attempted deliberate homicide.
