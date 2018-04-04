Man reported missing in the Mission Valley found dead - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man reported missing in the Mission Valley found dead

Lake County -

A man reported missing in the Mission Valley has been found dead.

Lake County Sheriff-Coroner Don Bell reports searchers found the body of 52-year-old Michael Eugene Wheeler on Tuesday morning just before 11.

According to law enforcement, he got separated from a family member when a heavy storm blew in. 

The Lake County Sheriff Office would like to thank the searchers that assisted. 

This is a developing story. We will update you as we get more information. 

