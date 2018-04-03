MSU warns of counterfeit check scam in the mail

BOZEMAN- The MSU community should keep an eye out for a check scam.

Police say that scammers are mailing counterfeit checks to potential victims. A press release from MSU says that the envelope or check might have an MSU school logo or department logo on it. The instructions will ask the recipient to deposit the check and send cash or gift cards back.

MSU will never send a check and demand cash back in return, and anyone who finds such a check should alert authorities at MSU and throw away the check.

If you've been victim of a scam, you can also file a fraud report with local police.

The press release doesn't say if any victims have reported losing money in the scam.

