MSU warns of counterfeit check scam in the mail

BOZEMAN- The MSU community should keep an eye out for a check scam.
Police say that scammers are mailing counterfeit checks to potential victims. A press release from MSU says that the envelope or check might have an MSU school logo or department logo on it. The instructions will ask the recipient to deposit the check and send cash or gift cards back.
MSU will never send a check and demand cash back in return, and anyone who finds such a check should alert authorities at MSU and throw away the check.
If you've been victim of a scam, you can also file a fraud report with local police.
The press release doesn't say if any victims have reported losing money in the scam.
From MSU:
Montana State University Police are asking people to be aware that scammers are once again targeting our community.
The scammers are using counterfeit checks which are mailed to the potential victim with instructions to deposit the check and immediately send cash or gift cards back. The scam is particularly believable because the envelope or check may indicate it is from Montana State University or one of its departments.
Be advised, Montana State University and its departments will never send anyone a check and demand they deposit it and immediately send money back. Any person who receives such a check should dispose of it without depositing it or sending money. If someone has or does send the money, a fraud report should be filed with the MSU Police Department or their local law enforcement agency and the FBI at www.ic3.gov.
Missoula police are investigating at least two reports of Easter eggs found around town that were stuffed with Nazi propaganda.
Missoula police are investigating at least two reports of Easter eggs found around town that were stuffed with Nazi propaganda.
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
A high speed pursuit in Missoula on Monday night ends in a foot-race and two people being taken into custody. Authorities have not yet identified the two people, who are in custody, but confirm that they arrested a man and woman.
A high speed pursuit in Missoula on Monday night ends in a foot-race and two people being taken into custody. Authorities have not yet identified the two people, who are in custody, but confirm that they arrested a man and woman.
MISSOULA- Police received reports of Easter eggs stuffed with Nazi propaganda in Missoula. One egg was found in a mailbox on the 1200 block of West Kent and another on the 600 block of West Kent. Other eggs turned up two blocks north on the 700 block of Kensington.
MISSOULA- Police received reports of Easter eggs stuffed with Nazi propaganda in Missoula. One egg was found in a mailbox on the 1200 block of West Kent and another on the 600 block of West Kent. Other eggs turned up two blocks north on the 700 block of Kensington.
A new brewery is popping up in Missoula in a section of downtown that's seeing a lot of construction.
A new brewery is popping up in Missoula in a section of downtown that's seeing a lot of construction.
MISSOULA- Mo' Dogs recently opened on Higgins Avenue, calling itself "Missoula's only specialty hot dog and sausage restaurant." The shop offers hot dogs, bratwurst, kielbasa and other specialty sausage varieties, smothered in toppings like chili, sriracha aioli or Hawaiian pineapple slaw.
MISSOULA- Mo' Dogs recently opened on Higgins Avenue, calling itself "Missoula's only specialty hot dog and sausage restaurant." The shop offers hot dogs, bratwurst, kielbasa and other specialty sausage varieties, smothered in toppings like chili, sriracha aioli or Hawaiian pineapple slaw.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.