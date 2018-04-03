MSU warns of counterfeit check scam in the mail - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MSU warns of counterfeit check scam in the mail

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

BOZEMAN- The MSU community should keep an eye out for a check scam.

Police say that scammers are mailing counterfeit checks to potential victims. A press release from MSU says that the envelope or check might have an MSU school logo or department logo on it. The instructions will ask the recipient to deposit the check and send cash or gift cards back.

MSU will never send a check and demand cash back in return, and anyone who finds such a check should alert authorities at MSU and throw away the check.

If you've been victim of a scam, you can also file a fraud report with local police.

The press release doesn't say if any victims have reported losing money in the scam.

From MSU:


Montana State University Police are asking people to be aware that scammers are once again targeting our community.

The scammers are using counterfeit checks which are mailed to the potential victim with instructions to deposit the check and immediately send cash or gift cards back.  The scam is particularly believable because the envelope or check may indicate it is from Montana State University or one of its departments.

Be advised, Montana State University and its departments will never send anyone a check and demand they deposit it and immediately send money back. Any person who receives such a check should dispose of it without depositing it or sending money. If someone has or does send the money, a fraud report should be filed with the MSU Police Department or their local law enforcement agency and the FBI at www.ic3.gov.

 

