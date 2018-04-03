Nazi propaganda Easter eggs stuffed in Missoula business mailboxes

MISSOULA- Police received reports of Easter eggs stuffed with Nazi propaganda distributed to businesses in Missoula.

One egg was found in a mailbox on the 1200 block of West Kent and another on the 600 block of West Kent. Other eggs turned up two blocks north on the 700 block of Kensington.

The eggs are filled with plastic coins, small bunny toys and small folded paper flyers bearing disturbing messages.

One reads, "White revolution does not start a thousand miles away. It starts with you."

Another egg contains a flyer with an anti-Semitic slur and what appears to be a photoshopped image of Harvey Weinstein.

The flyers also reference the "Atomwaffen."

Atomwaffen is a small neo-Nazi group that's linked to five murders in the United States, according to The New York Times. The phrase is German for "atomic weapons." The group holds "virulently racist and anti-Semitic views."

Joel Farnsworth, an account manager at digital marketing firm OnlineImage, was one of the people who found the Nazi eggs at his business in the Kensington complex.

Farnsworth said his initial instinct was to throw the egg away because he found it disturbing.

"Just immediately disgusted, really," he said. "That someone was so bold as to go around local businesses and put that sort of message into people's mailboxes.

Farnsworth says neighboring businesses also received the same messages and eggs in their mailboxes.

Missoula police say they've received the reports about the Nazi propaganda eggs, but at this point there's not much they can do.

