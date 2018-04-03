Student in Big Sky HS shooting incident may be tried as adult

It's up to a Missoula judge to decide whether a high school student will be tried as an adult for an incident that led to a school resource officer firing his gun on campus.

The 17-year-old student appeared in Missoula County District Court Tuesday morning.

We cannot name him because the judge hasn't issued a decision on whether his case will remain in adult court.

The student faces multiple felony charges for the incident at Big Sky High School last month when he allegedly drove his car at a school resource officer who wanted to question him about whether he brought a gun to school.

The school resource officer fired at the student's car as he sped away.

The teen eventually crashed into a car dealership on Brooks and Reserve.

Court documents said that investigators found cocaine and money in the teenager's car

new felony drug charges were filed in the case.

"Authorized and filing the information in this case pursuant to the statute. The drug charge must be charged as an adult," said Jennifer Clark, Lead Deputy County Attorney.

Clark said that the judge approved filing of the information as an adult and will set a hearing within 30 days to determine if the case will remain in adult court.

Bail remains set at 20 thousand dollars.

Missoula police said that the school resource officer who fired his gun in the incident is still on administrative leave.

Both the Missoula Police Department's internal investigation and the State Justice Department investigation are ongoing.

In the meantime, another school resource officer who also oversees area middle schools is filling in at Big Sky High School.

Police said that safety and security officers and the school resource officer supervisor are also helping to cover the schools.