Missoula man pleads not guilty in South Avenue Market shooting

MISSOULA - One of the defendants in the South Avenue shooting appeared in court Tuesday.

Chase Munson, 18, pleaded not guilty.

The judge said Munson could receive two life sentences in prison for his charges of attempted deliberate homicide.

Munson's attorney requested that Munson be put on pre-trial supervision with GPS monitoring, and live with his father.

But the state opposed pre-trial release. Prosecutors say Munson is a major threat to the community because he allegedly shot two people and then made comments about fleeing to Mexico when he learned that police were looking for him.

Prosecutors also argued that Munson has a history of substance abuse, and that Munson's household is volatile and wouldn't be a good environment.

The judge denied Munson's request for pre-trial release and kept bail at $1 million.

Ivory Brien, 19, is also charged for involvement in the crime. Brien allegedly used pepper spray while Munson shot at the store clerk and a customer. Both victims survived.

