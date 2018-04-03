Smith River closed due to unsafe conditions - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Smith River closed due to unsafe conditions

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
HELENA -

Montana State Parks has announced a temporary, emergency closure for Smith River State Park due to unsafe floating conditions. 

According to information from Montana State Parks, the Smith River is closed to all floating between Camp Baker and Eden Bridge because of ice jams on the river. 

The park will remain closed until further notice.

Montana State Parks officials say they will continue to monitor the conditions and will reopen the area when it's safe. 

For current closure status or more information visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/smith-river/

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.