Smith River closed due to unsafe conditions

Montana State Parks has announced a temporary, emergency closure for Smith River State Park due to unsafe floating conditions.

According to information from Montana State Parks, the Smith River is closed to all floating between Camp Baker and Eden Bridge because of ice jams on the river.

The park will remain closed until further notice.

Montana State Parks officials say they will continue to monitor the conditions and will reopen the area when it's safe.

For current closure status or more information visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/smith-river/