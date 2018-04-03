NIKE chief operating officer speaking at UM Commencement

The chief operating officer for NIKE will speak at the University of Montana's Commencement ceremonies this spring.

In a press release sent Tuesday, UM officials announced Eric Sprunk will speak at the May 12 ceremony.

Sprunk graduated from UM in 1986 in business finance and accounting. He currently leads NIKE's manufacturing, sourcing, IT and supply planning and procurement. He also maintains the company's innovative supply chain.

Sprunk's son Cooper, who graduated from the school last year, played football for the Griz.

“We are thrilled to have Eric speak during our Commencement ceremonies,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “He has incredible ties to the University, he has a world of experience to pass along, and he offers a prime example to our new graduates of what their UM education can do for them.”

Sprunk is set to speak at the two main graduation ceremonies in the Adams Center.