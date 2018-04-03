NIKE chief operating officer speaking at UM Commencement - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

NIKE chief operating officer speaking at UM Commencement

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MISSOULA -

The chief operating officer for NIKE will speak at the University of Montana's Commencement ceremonies this spring. 

In a press release sent Tuesday, UM officials announced Eric Sprunk will speak at the May 12 ceremony. 

Sprunk graduated from UM in 1986 in business finance and accounting. He currently leads NIKE's manufacturing, sourcing, IT and supply planning and procurement. He also maintains the company's innovative supply chain.

Sprunk's son Cooper, who graduated from the school last year, played football for the Griz.

“We are thrilled to have Eric speak during our Commencement ceremonies,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “He has incredible ties to the University, he has a world of experience to pass along, and he offers a prime example to our new graduates of what their UM education can do for them.”

Sprunk is set to speak at the two main graduation ceremonies in the Adams Center. 

A ceremony for the University’s professional schools will start at 9:30 a.m. The professional schools are the College of Visual and Performing Arts, the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education and Human Sciences, the College of Business, the W.A. Franke College of Forestry & Conservation, the School of Journalism, and the College of Health Professions and Biomedical Sciences.

A ceremony for Missoula College and the College of Humanities and Sciences will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Both ceremonies are free and open to the public, though students may be asked to RSVP with an approximate number of family members and guests expected to attend.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.