NIKE chief operating officer speaking at UM Commencement

BOZEMAN- The MSU community should keep an eye out for a check scam. Police say that scammers are mailing counterfeit checks to potential victims. A press release from MSU says that the envelope or check might have an MSU school logo or department logo on it.
The Latest on arguments in a lawsuit against a neo-Nazi website publisher (all times local):
A University of Montana alumnus and political consultant who was chief of staff of President Barack Obama's 2008 election campaign is offering his skills to help the university reverse sagging enrollment numbers.
It's up to a Missoula judge to decide whether a high school student will be tried as an adult for an incident that led to a school resource officer firing his gun on campus.
A Missoula judge dismissed a temporary order of protection barring a Big Sky High student from being near campus or another student, saying the reported threat and assault would be best handled in Youth Court.
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
Missoula police are investigating at least two reports of Easter eggs found around town that were stuffed with Nazi propaganda.
A high speed pursuit in Missoula on Monday night ends in a foot-race and two people being taken into custody. Authorities have not yet identified the two people, who are in custody, but confirm that they arrested a man and woman.
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
A new brewery is popping up in Missoula in a section of downtown that's seeing a lot of construction.
On April 1st, officers were dispatched concerning a sex offense allegation. When the officer arrived, he was told, 18 year old Neo Michell was molesting a 14-year-old girl.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
A Montana judge will decide whether a neo-Nazi website publisher has a First Amendment right to unleash a "troll storm" of anti-Semitic and threatening messages against a Jewish woman and her family.
