Nazi propaganda found in Easter eggs in Missoula

MISSOULA -

Missoula police are investigating at least two reports of Easter eggs found around town that were stuffed with Nazi propaganda. 

Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said the department is looking into reports that the eggs contained a piece of paper that had Nazi messaging inside.

We spoke to someone who saw two eggs in a different part of town than police reported Monday. They said the plastic eggs were decorated with stickers and also had candy inside. 

The First Amendment and city and state law allow people to disseminate printed materials, so it may not be a crime, but it is causing concern among some people who saw the eggs. 

Neo-Nazis are also in headlines Tuesday as a federal judge is expected to issue a ruling on whether free speech protects a Nazi who harassed a Jewish woman from Montana.

