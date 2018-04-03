Missoula's housing costs spike to new record high

MISSOULA- Buying a house or finding an affordable apartment in the Garden City is increasingly tough, according to a new report.

The Missoula Organization of Realtors' annual report shows that in 2017, housing hit several new records. More than 1,500 houses were sold last year, the most ever sold in the city during a single year.

Due to high demand, the median sales price for a house in Missoula was $268,250 in 2017. The median price has been increasing for seven years in a row.

To afford a $268,250 house, a family needs to make a least $85,000 and pay a 5 percent down payment, the report says. But the actual median family income in Missoula is $46,000-$66,000.

Townhouses and condominium sales also increased by 29 percent. MOR says that's because they tend to be more affordable than single-family houses.

Renters also face an uphill battle; more than half of renters in Missoula are paying more rent than they can afford, the report says. Spending more than 30 percent of income on rent is considered "cost-burdened."

The city's rental vacancy rate is about 3 percent. Rent on 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom units increased by as much as 6 percent.

There are several new construction projects for housing units, but the report says they're still not keeping up with the need.