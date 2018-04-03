Montana sheriff's office investigates joyride at cemetery - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana sheriff's office investigates joyride at cemetery

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff's office is investigating an apparent "joyride" through a town cemetery
  
The Billings Gazette reports the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook that somebody drove over most of the town's graves on Easter morning, April 1.
  
The Facebook post says suspects entered the Plentywood cemetery in a vehicle "and proceeded to take a series of 'joyrides' that covered most of the eastern half of the cemetery."
  
A resident notified the sheriff's office of the damaged graves.
  
Sheriff Heidi Williamson is encouraging people to call the office if they discover that their loved one's grave was damaged during the incident.
  
The extent of the damage to graves and headstones is not yet known due to fresh snow.
  
___
  
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

