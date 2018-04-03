Judge to decide if Nazi 'troll storm' is protected speech

UM students told us they were surprised to receive the email alert about an assault in a men's bathroom. UM officials currently believe the incident to be a hate or bias assault.
UM students told us they were surprised to receive the email alert about an assault in a men's bathroom. UM officials currently believe the incident to be a hate or bias assault.
University of Montana police are investigating an assault, that allegedly occurred Wednesday in the school's Liberal Arts building.
University of Montana police are investigating an assault, that allegedly occurred Wednesday in the school's Liberal Arts building.
MISSOULA- Buying a house or finding an affordable apartment in the Garden City is increasingly tough, according to a new report.
The Missoula Organization of Realtors' annual report shows that in 2017, housing hit several new records. More than 1,500 houses were sold last year, the most ever sold in the city during a single year.
MISSOULA- Buying a house or finding an affordable apartment in the Garden City is increasingly tough, according to a new report.
The Missoula Organization of Realtors' annual report shows that in 2017, housing hit several new records. More than 1,500 houses were sold last year, the most ever sold in the city during a single year.
A federal magistrate judge has concluded that a neo-Nazi website publisher's travels outside the U.S. don't warrant dismissal of a lawsuit over an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign he orchestrated against a Montana family.
A federal magistrate judge has concluded that a neo-Nazi website publisher's travels outside the U.S. don't warrant dismissal of a lawsuit over an anti-Semitic online trolling campaign he orchestrated against a Montana family.
MISSOULA - The Families First Children's Museum is relocating after concerns about tobacco smoke exposure from a cigar club underneath it.
MISSOULA - The Families First Children's Museum is relocating after concerns about tobacco smoke exposure from a cigar club underneath it.
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
A high speed pursuit in Missoula on Monday night ends in a foot-race and two people being taken into custody. Authorities have not yet identified the two people, who are in custody, but confirm that they arrested a man and woman.
A high speed pursuit in Missoula on Monday night ends in a foot-race and two people being taken into custody. Authorities have not yet identified the two people, who are in custody, but confirm that they arrested a man and woman.
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
Missoula police are investigating at least two reports of Easter eggs found around town that were stuffed with Nazi propaganda.
Missoula police are investigating at least two reports of Easter eggs found around town that were stuffed with Nazi propaganda.
A new brewery is popping up in Missoula in a section of downtown that's seeing a lot of construction.
A new brewery is popping up in Missoula in a section of downtown that's seeing a lot of construction.
Neo Michell, 18, is charged with incest after he was allegedly found trying to molest a teenage girl who is related to him.
Neo Michell, 18, is charged with incest after he was allegedly found trying to molest a teenage girl who is related to him.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
Joseph Allan Counts is accused of having sexual intercourse without consent with a 6-year-old girl.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page