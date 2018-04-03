Children's Museum relocating after conflict with cigar club

MISSOULA - The Families First Children's Museum is relocating after concerns about tobacco smoke exposure.

Earlier this year, the Children's Museum closed temporarily due to concerns about secondhand smoke exposure from Fools' End, a private cigar and whiskey club that operates on the floor below the museum. Museum staff say tobacco smoke is drifting up through ventilation ducts and poses a health hazard to children and staff. They also asked for an environmental assessment of the space.

Now, the museum is moving to the Toole Crossing building at 812 Toole Ave. Museum directors say their new neighbors will be the spectrUM Discovery Area, which offers fun science-based activities for kids, and the two organizations will be able to collaborate more often:

Thank you for your patience during our museum closure this winter. Despite the unique challenge of having confirmed tobacco exposure in our facility, believed to originate from a neighboring cigar club, we have secured a new location and are hard at work with the facility design, including new exhibit experiences and enhanced family programming. We will stay in touch with more important announcements related to this transition and please feel free to contact us with questions.

The museum says they'll be open in the new space in about 4-6 months, depending how long construction takes.

The museum's parent education programs will continue and they'll maintain a temporary office at 1321 Wyoming Street. Call 406-721-7690 for more info.

The Missoula City-County Health Board is also suing the Fools' End club for violation of the state's Clean Indoor Air Act.

