Lucky's Market announces Missoula grand opening in May

Missoula's newest grocery store announced a grand opening that will include a "bacon-cutting" instead of a ribbon cutting.

The new Lucky's Market, located in the old Sear's building in Southgate Mall, opens Wednesday, May 2. The event will include a tasting fair and presentation of $10,000 in donations to local nonprofits, including Garden City Harvest, Youth Homes and Open Aid Alliance, according to a press release.

The 32,000-square-foot store will employ 150 people, store officials say. Customers can choose from an array of conventional and organic grocery items, grab a ready-to-eat meal at the in-store deli and find bulk items.

The first Lucky's to open in Montana is on Grand Avenue in Billings. The Colorado-based chain also operates stores in Georgia, Iowa, Wyoming, Florida, Missouri, Kentucky and Ohio. Two chefs founded the chain in 2003.

