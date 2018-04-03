Lucky's Market announces Missoula grand opening in May - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lucky's Market announces Missoula grand opening in May

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Missoula's newest grocery store announced a grand opening that will include a "bacon-cutting" instead of a ribbon cutting.

The new Lucky's Market, located in the old Sear's building in Southgate Mall, opens Wednesday, May 2. The event will include a tasting fair and presentation of $10,000 in donations to local nonprofits, including Garden City Harvest, Youth Homes and Open Aid Alliance, according to a press release. 

The 32,000-square-foot store will employ 150 people, store officials say. Customers can choose from an array of conventional and organic grocery items, grab a ready-to-eat meal at the in-store deli and find bulk items.

The first Lucky's to open in Montana is on Grand Avenue in Billings. The Colorado-based chain also operates stores in Georgia, Iowa, Wyoming, Florida, Missouri, Kentucky and Ohio. Two chefs founded the chain in 2003.

From the press release:

Missoula shoppers will find Lucky’s signature in-house smoked bacon, a large variety of delicious house-made sausages, fresh seafood, a large selection of fresh, local produce, and a decadent bakery at the store. They will also enjoy a wide selection of “never ever” meats from the in-house butcher, which have never been treated with antibiotics or artificial growth hormones. Staying true to Lucky’s culinary roots, customers will also find a department filled with ready-to-eat meals, made from scratch daily inside the store as well as fresh grab-and-go sushi options, a made-to-order ramen bar using the freshest ingredients available, and a cheese island stocked with cheeses from all over the world.

In addition to superb customer service, a juice bar that prepares fresh juices and smoothies throughout the day will greet customers along with an extensive beer and wine selection. Customers can dine in the market’s outdoor seating area, or inviting café area and grab a fresh coffee or kombucha from the tap. Shoppers can get as much or as little as they’d like in the bulk section that offers everything from gourmet coffee beans, organic flour and freshly ground nut butters to trail mix and natural gummy bears.

Rounding out the new store is a full apothecary department, which has been designed to deliver a unique experience with a bulk DIY wall where people can buy what they need to make their own teas, salves, tinctures, healing elixirs and more. In addition to local soaps, candles, and salt lamps, customers will find natural remedies and mainstream medicines for common ailments. The Missoula store, which is 32,000 square feet, will employ approximately 150 people.

