Man, woman in custody after Monday evening pursuit in Missoula

A high speed pursuit in Missoula on Monday night ends in a foot-race and two people being taken into custody.

Authorities have not yet identified the two people, who are in custody, but confirm that they arrested a man and woman.

Missoula Police Sergeant Patrick Erbacher says that officers were investigating reports of drug activity on the northside of town when the chase began.

Sergeant Erbacher says that the two allegedly lead officers down Russell Street to Brooks Street before driving into the Albertson's parking lot at the intersection of Oxford and Russell streets.

With the car still moving, police say that the two suspects jumped out of the car and were arrested after a short pursuit on-foot.

Erbacher adds that the suspect's vehicle rammed into a police car, and the two are currently being held at the Missoula County Detention Center.

Nobody was injured during the pursuit and charges have yet to be filed.

This is a developing story, and ABC FOX Montana will update you as more information becomes available.