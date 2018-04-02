Man, woman in custody after Monday evening pursuit in Missoula

A high speed pursuit in Missoula on Monday night ends in a foot-race and two people being taken into custody. Authorities have not yet identified the two people, who are in custody, but confirm that they arrested a man and woman.
What started as an April Fool's Joke at a Missoula brewery could become a permanent beer on tap.
A new brewery is popping up in Missoula, in a section of downtown that's seeing a lot of construction.
One of Missoula's main bridges will undergo some rehabilitation.
MISSOULA- Mo' Dogs recently opened on Higgins Avenue, calling itself "Missoula's only specialty hot dog and sausage restaurant." The shop offers hot dogs, bratwurst, kielbasa and other specialty sausage varieties, smothered in toppings like chili, sriracha aioli or Hawaiian pineapple slaw.
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
RIVERSIDE, CALIF. - Seven of the 13 siblings who were allegedly held captive by their parents were released from the hospital in early March. In an ABC News exclusive, the siblings' lawyer said that the older kids, who are all young adults, have been taken to a rural home and are beginning their long road to recovery.
University of Kansas researchers say they may have unearthed a rare fossil of a young Tyrannosaurus rex.
