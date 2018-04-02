Sparkle on Tap: Missoula brewery serves glitter beer - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sparkle on Tap: Missoula brewery serves glitter beer

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

What started as an April Fool's Joke at a Missoula brewery might become a permanent beer on tap.

Missoula's Draught Works Brewery added a little sparkle to a keg of IPA and served up glitter beer Sunday.

While it was meant as a joke for April Fool's Day, it might be a regular beer on tap. 

Glitter beer is actually a trend that's catching on national wide.

Some Missoula beer connoisseurs actually seem to like it others weren't so sure.

“I heard some positive feedback. I saw heard some knee-jerk reactions of people not being into it. But that's okay everyone has their opinion and that's why we have fourteen different beers on tap. So you can find something else if you don't want it,” said Kyle Sillars, Head Brewer, Draught Works.

You might be wondering how they make the beer glittery, we're told they put in a non-toxic food grade glitter. It doesn't take much, roughly less than half a gram per gallon.

