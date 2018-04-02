New brewery coming to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
City planners say the Prescott Ranch Subdivision has nearly 600 lots.
One of Missoula's main bridges will undergo some rehabilitation.
The U.S. government is seeking a court order to force Beaverhead County to comply with drinking water standards, monitoring and reporting requirements for a small community water system in Jackson.
BUTTE - Winds of 30 miles per hour fanned the flames of a destructive house fire in Butte. On Fri., March 30, several area fire agencies responded to a house fire on Tullamore with black smoke pouring from the porch.
MISSOULA- Mo' Dogs recently opened on Higgins Avenue, calling itself "Missoula's only specialty hot dog and sausage restaurant." The shop offers hot dogs, bratwurst, kielbasa and other specialty sausage varieties, smothered in toppings like chili, sriracha aioli or Hawaiian pineapple slaw.
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
