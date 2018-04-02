New brewery coming to downtown Missoula

A new brewery is popping up in Missoula, in a section of downtown that's seeing a lot of construction.

Conflux Brewing Company is going up on the corner of Pattee and East Main streets in downtown Missoula.

It's about two blocks away from the Missoula Public Library, another spot slated for major renovations in the coming months.

The owners of this new brewery could not be happier with this location Missoula, it's a part of downtown where lots of changes are in store.

New things are coming to Main Street in Missoula including a new brewery.

For the husband-wife duo who own Conflux Brewing Company on the corner of Main and Pattee streets, they weren't sold on the location, to begin with.

While they passed on it originally they kept going back to look again and again and finally agreed to give it a go.

"As hard as it was to convince our selves to jump and go for this spot it's definitely we are super happy and thrilled to be here,” said Hugh Yates, Owner of Conflux Brewing Company.

Here is a part of downtown that will soon see lots of changes and construction.

Hugh and Meghan are thrilled to be a part of it, they gave us a tour of their own construction Monday.

Missoulians are starting to notice this construction and what's in store too.

"People walking by especially when our Silo came in. I think everyone was like wow that’s a brewery you can tell now,” said Yates.

When it does open it's sure to draw even more attention, because of their approach an environmentally friendly one.

"We are going to be the first brewery from inception to capture recycle CO2... Recycling as much as possible. We really want to be thoughtful about the products we use and the impact we have on the environment,” said Meghan Casqueria, Owner of Conflux Brewing Company.

An impact on this up and coming section of downtown Missoula.

"I think that this will be a lot of fun. I think that Missoula is going love it,” said Casqueria.

The owners of Conflux hope to open in late May or early June, just in time for summer.