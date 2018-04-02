Broadcast Engineer - Missoula

POSITION AVAILABLE

Department: Engineering

Position: Broadcast Engineer

Date Available: Immediately

Job Description: Oversee and hands-on repair & maintenance of central-casting facility and transmitter sites. Operation consists of 3 full power and 3 low power TVs.

Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in Engineering desired but equivalent work experience in TV broadcast facility acceptable. Experience with digital transmission systems, broadcast microwave systems, digital control room systems, networking, video over IP, automation, and a solid understanding of FCC rules. Organizational skills a must!

Application Deadline: May 15th, 2018

Ad Copy : The Cowles Montana Media station in Missoula, MT has an opening for a Broadcast Technician. Broadcast Technician must be able to solve complex problems in a timely manner. Often working on strict deadlines or within live production environments, Broadcast Technician must be calm under pressure, have excellent time management skills and the ability to recall extensive technical knowledge quickly. They must be detail-oriented to identify and prevent potential technical issues. They must be able to prioritize and shift work priorities quickly, maintaining flexibility and quick response time.

Duties include but not limited to the following:

Provide desktop support to all staff members throughout several departments.

Installation and maintenance of computer hardware and software.

Training end users in the proper use of computers, software, internal programs and workflows.

Design and implement permanent technical solutions

Seek opportunities to reduce spend/increase newsgathering efficiency by implementation of smart technology

Installation, maintenance, and repair of broadcast, satellite, transmission systems and equipment.

The Ideal candidate will have

Broadcast or IT experience

Obtaining some technical education

Becoming proficient in Windows, Apple, and Linux operating systems

Possessing computer network or network security knowledge and training

Exhibiting experience in maintaining and operating transmission equipment

Having knowledge of audio and video software and applications

Demonstrating an ability to interface with clients and other departments

Flexible schedule and ability to support a 24/7 operation

Project management experience

Experience in live production environments

Have a calm patient friendly attitude

Self-starter with the ability to work with minimal supervision.

This position will work closely with all departments to ensure smooth operations. This position does require some weekends, evenings and holiday scheduling and some travel to bureau locations around the state of Montana.

Cowles Montana Media is an equal opportunity employer. Women, minorities, and veterans are encouraged to apply. Pre-employment drug screening required.