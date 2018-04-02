Broadcast Engineer - Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Broadcast Engineer - Missoula

Posted: Updated:

POSITION AVAILABLE

Date Submitted:                                                4/03/18

Department:                                          Engineering

Position:                                               Broadcast Engineer

Date Available:                                     Immediately      

Job Description:  Oversee and hands-on repair & maintenance of central-casting facility and transmitter sites.  Operation consists of 3 full power and 3 low power TVs.

Qualifications:  Undergraduate Degree in Engineering desired but equivalent work experience in TV broadcast facility acceptable. Experience with digital transmission systems, broadcast microwave systems, digital control room systems, networking, video over IP, automation, and a solid understanding of FCC rules. Organizational skills a must!

Application Deadline:   May 15th, 2018

Ad Copy : The Cowles Montana Media station in Missoula, MT has an opening for a Broadcast Technician. Broadcast Technician must be able to solve complex problems in a timely manner. Often working on strict deadlines or within live production environments, Broadcast Technician must be calm under pressure, have excellent time management skills and the ability to recall extensive technical knowledge quickly. They must be detail-oriented to identify and prevent potential technical issues. They must be able to prioritize and shift work priorities quickly, maintaining flexibility and quick response time.

Duties include but not limited to the following:

  • Provide desktop support to all staff members throughout several departments.
  • Installation and maintenance of computer hardware and software.
  • Training end users in the proper use of computers, software, internal programs and workflows.
  • Design and implement permanent technical solutions
  • Seek opportunities to reduce spend/increase newsgathering efficiency by implementation of smart technology
  • Installation, maintenance, and repair of broadcast, satellite, transmission systems and equipment.

The Ideal candidate will have

  • Broadcast or IT experience
  • Obtaining some technical education
  • Becoming proficient in Windows, Apple, and Linux operating systems
  • Possessing computer network or network security knowledge and training
  • Exhibiting experience in maintaining and operating transmission equipment
  • Having knowledge of audio and video software and applications
  • Demonstrating an ability to interface with clients and other departments
  • Flexible schedule and ability to support a 24/7 operation
  • Project management experience
  • Experience in live production environments
  • Have a calm patient friendly attitude
  • Self-starter with the ability to work with minimal supervision. 

This position will work closely with all departments to ensure smooth operations. This position does require some weekends, evenings and holiday scheduling and some travel to bureau locations around the state of Montana. 

Cowles Montana Media is an equal opportunity employer. Women, minorities, and veterans are encouraged to apply. Pre-employment drug screening required.

Ad Copy :  KTMF TV ABC Montana is currently accepting applications for Full Time Broadcast Engineer position. The ideal candidate has experience with digital transmission systems, broadcast microwave systems, digital control room systems, networking, video over IP, automation, and a solid understanding of FCC rules.  Experience with central-casting a plus! Send resume with cover letter and salary history to Personnel: Broadcast Engineer, ABC FOX Montana, 2200 Stephens Avenue, Missoula, MT, 59801, or email to jobs@cowlesmontana.com. Cowles Montana Media Company is an EOE.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.