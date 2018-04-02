Broadcast Engineer - Missoula

Date Submitted: 4/03/18
Department: Engineering
Position: Broadcast Engineer
Date Available: Immediately
Job Description: Oversee and hands-on repair & maintenance of central-casting facility and transmitter sites. Operation consists of 3 full power and 3 low power TVs.
Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in Engineering desired but equivalent work experience in TV broadcast facility acceptable. Experience with digital transmission systems, broadcast microwave systems, digital control room systems, networking, video over IP, automation, and a solid understanding of FCC rules. Organizational skills a must!
Application Deadline: May 15th, 2018
Ad Copy : The Cowles Montana Media station in Missoula, MT has an opening for a Broadcast Technician. Broadcast Technician must be able to solve complex problems in a timely manner. Often working on strict deadlines or within live production environments, Broadcast Technician must be calm under pressure, have excellent time management skills and the ability to recall extensive technical knowledge quickly. They must be detail-oriented to identify and prevent potential technical issues. They must be able to prioritize and shift work priorities quickly, maintaining flexibility and quick response time.
Duties include but not limited to the following:
The Ideal candidate will have
This position will work closely with all departments to ensure smooth operations. This position does require some weekends, evenings and holiday scheduling and some travel to bureau locations around the state of Montana.
Cowles Montana Media is an equal opportunity employer. Women, minorities, and veterans are encouraged to apply. Pre-employment drug screening required.
