Temporary Full Time Receptionist - Missoula

POSITION AVAILABLE

Date Submitted: 4/3/2018

Department: General & Administrative

Position: Temporary Full Time Receptionist

Date Available: 4/22/2018

Job Description: Temporary Full-time front desk receptionist needed for Mon-Fri 8a-5p shifts to greet visitors and answer multifunction phone system. Duties include

answer telephones, screen and direct calls

take and relay messages in a timely manner.

greets visitors as they enter the office

sort and distribute the mail

assist station manager

manage office stock supply

This position is Temporary Full Time as we need extra help during our political season. The windows of employment we have available are: 4/23 – 6/1 and 9/10 – 11/2.

Qualifications : Minimum educational requirement is a high school diploma. Other requirements are clerical procedures, experience with telephone switchboard operation and good communication skills, interpersonal skills and customer service skills.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Be able to sit for long periods of time. Sight and dexterity to do computer input.

Application Deadline: 4/16/2018

