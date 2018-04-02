Temporary Full Time Receptionist - Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Temporary Full Time Receptionist - Missoula

Posted: Updated:

POSITION AVAILABLE

Date Submitted:                         4/3/2018

Department:                               General & Administrative

Position:                                    Temporary Full Time Receptionist

Date Available:                          4/22/2018

Job Description: Temporary Full-time front desk receptionist needed for Mon-Fri 8a-5p shifts to greet visitors and answer multifunction phone system.   Duties include

  • answer telephones, screen and direct calls
  • take and relay messages in a timely manner.
  • greets visitors as they enter the office
  • sort and distribute the mail
  • assist station manager
  • manage office stock supply

This position is Temporary Full Time as we need extra help during our political season. The windows of employment we have available are: 4/23 – 6/1 and 9/10 – 11/2.

Qualifications: Minimum educational requirement is a high school diploma. Other requirements are clerical procedures, experience with telephone switchboard operation and good communication skills, interpersonal skills and customer service skills.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions:  Be able to sit for long periods of time. Sight and dexterity to do computer input.

Application Deadline: 4/16/2018

Ad Copy:   Cowles Montana Media, ABC & FOX Television in Missoula, MT is looking for a temporary full-time front desk receptionist for Mon-Fri 8a-5p shifts April 23rd – June 1st, and September 10th through November 2nd, to greet visitors and answer multifunction phone system.   Duties include: 

  • answer telephones, screen and direct calls
  • take and relay messages in a timely manner.
  • greets visitors as they enter the office
  • sort and distribute the mail
  • assist station manager
  • manage office stock supply

Minimum educational requirement is a high school diploma. Other requirements include clerical procedures, experience with telephone switchboard operation and good communication skills, interpersonal skills and customer service skills. Send resume or fill out an application at KTMF ABC/FOX, 2200 Stephens Ave, Missoula, MT 59801. E-mail resume to jobs@CowlesMontana.com.  EOE

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.