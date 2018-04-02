Master Control Operator - Missoula

POSITION AVAILABLE

Date Submitted: 4-03-2018

Department: Master Control / Engineering

Position: Part Time and Full Time Master Control Operator

Date Available: April 2018

Job Description: Coordinate the switching of all audio and video programming and commercials for television station hub operation.

Qualifications: Reliable, computer literate, Excel, Word, strong organizational skills, very detail oriented, and able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Sight and dexterity to do computer input and monitor on-air signals.

Ad Copy: ABC FOX Montana is hiring a Part Time and Full Time Master Control Operator to enhance our broadcast operations Master Control Center. Candidate must be reliable, motivated, ambitious, hardworking, organized and able to meet daily deadlines.

Position requires technical experience for a fast-paced broadcast environment. The proper candidate will also have good communication and organizational skills along with the ability to work with multiple departments. Experience in broadcast operations a plus but will train the right candidate.

Send resume or apply in person by April 27th. Please submit resume, cover letter via email to jobs@cowlesmontana.com or Personnel @ KTMF ABC FOX Montana, 2200 Stephens Ave., Missoula, Mt. 59801. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.