New hot dog restaurant Mo' Dogs opens on Higgins

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

MISSOULA- Mo' Dogs recently opened on Higgins Avenue, calling itself "Missoula's only specialty hot dog and sausage restaurant."

The shop offers hot dogs, bratwurst, kielbasa and other specialty sausage varieties, smothered in toppings like chili, sriracha aioli or Hawaiian pineapple slaw. The menu includes a "Seattle" dog slathered with cream cheese and onions, and a "Banh Mi" with carrots, cilantro and jalapenos on a chicken andouille sausage. The all-beef Chicago dog comes with onions, sweet pickle relish, tomato and pickled peppers.

The business was founded by friends who thought Missoula could use a specialty hot dog joint to try an eclectic variety of hot dogs.

The address is 617 South Higgins Ave., and it's open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 AM-7 PM.

