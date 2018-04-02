Report details impacts of tribal authority over non-Natives - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Report details impacts of tribal authority over non-Natives

Posted: Updated:

By FELICIA FONSECA
Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Tribal land long was known as a safe haven for non-Native Americans who committed crimes there.

Federal authorities would prosecute only the most serious offenses. And, tribes lacked jurisdiction over offenders who weren't Native American.

For at least 18 of the country's 573 federally recognized tribes, that concern has eased.

Those tribes have implemented a federal law passed in 2013 that lets them prosecute non-Natives for some domestic violence crimes or violations of protection orders.

Public safety advocates say those communities now are empowered to report crimes and governments are collaborating.

But the law is limited and doesn't extend to violence against children, victims' families or law enforcement.

Bills pending in Congress seek to address some of those gaps and ensure tribes that haven't implemented the law can access funding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Video: President Barack Obama signs the 2013 Violence Against Women Act, which helped strengthen tribal authority to prosecute non-Native domestic violence offenders:

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Repairs, expansion planned for Higgins Avenue Bridge

    Repairs, expansion planned for Higgins Avenue Bridge

    Monday, April 2 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-04-02 21:51:39 GMT

    One of Missoula's main bridges will undergo some rehabilitation.

    One of Missoula's main bridges will undergo some rehabilitation.

  • New hot dog restaurant Mo' Dogs opens on Higgins

    New hot dog restaurant Mo' Dogs opens on Higgins

    Monday, April 2 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-04-02 21:18:09 GMT

    MISSOULA- Mo' Dogs recently opened on Higgins Avenue, calling itself "Missoula's only specialty hot dog and sausage restaurant." The shop offers hot dogs, bratwurst, kielbasa and other specialty sausage varieties, smothered in toppings like chili, sriracha aioli or Hawaiian pineapple slaw. 

    MISSOULA- Mo' Dogs recently opened on Higgins Avenue, calling itself "Missoula's only specialty hot dog and sausage restaurant." The shop offers hot dogs, bratwurst, kielbasa and other specialty sausage varieties, smothered in toppings like chili, sriracha aioli or Hawaiian pineapple slaw. 

  • Democrats courting, supporting candidates for local offices

    Democrats courting, supporting candidates for local offices

    Monday, April 2 2018 2:03 PM EDT2018-04-02 18:03:55 GMT

    The Montana Democratic Party is courting and supporting candidates for local offices to capitalize on a renewed interest in politics and to create a bigger pool of candidates for legislative seats in future years.

    The Montana Democratic Party is courting and supporting candidates for local offices to capitalize on a renewed interest in politics and to create a bigger pool of candidates for legislative seats in future years.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.