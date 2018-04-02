Water pledge could net Bozeman residents $5k - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Water pledge could net Bozeman residents $5k

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
BOZEMAN -

Bozeman residents have the chance to win hundreds of prizes including $5,000 in utility expenses. All you have to do is make a pledge to reduce your water use. 

Mayor Cyndy Andrus is entering Bozeman in the annual Wyland National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation. Thousands of cities participate every year. The city with the highest percentage of residents taking the pledge in the month of April is entered for the drawing. 

Andrus points out that Bozeman's long-range water plan recommends that more than 50 percent of the needed water supplies come from water conservation. 
 

