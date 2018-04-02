Green Party 'unaware' if paid signature-gatherers helped it

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Green Party officials say they sought the public's help in gathering voter signatures to qualify for the ballot, but they are unaware of anybody being paid to do so.

Spokeswoman Danielle Breck responded Monday to Montana Democratic Party allegations that a political firm with Republican ties conducted paid electioneering work for the Green Party without reporting to state regulators.

More than 10,000 signatures were turned in last month in support of certifying the left-leaning party, which has historically appealed to people who otherwise might vote Democratic.

Democratic officials allege Advanced Micro Targeting Inc. gathered 9,400 signatures in 19 days, and they want to find out who paid the Las Vegas-based company.

Breck said in a statement the party made its petition available on its website and through social media "to make the process as simple as possible."

