One person injured in massive Butte house fire

BUTTE - Winds of 30 miles per hour fanned the flames of a destructive house fire in Butte.

On the afternoon of Fri., March 30, several area fire agencies responded to a house fire on Tullamore, according to a release from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department. Black smoke was already pouring from the building.

Firefighters entered the house, but both the attic and basement were on fire, making the entire building dangerous to be in. Everyone evacuated and continued to spray water from outside. Within 15 minutes, the roof collapsed, breaking through the first floor and crashing into the basement.

Firefighters worked to douse all hot spots in the remnants of the home.

One of the family members was taken to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, but has since been released.

Fire Marshal Brian Doherty says as of Monday, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. He says the fire was exacerbated by both the front door and back door of the building being open, which allowed the drafty 30 mph winds to blow through and feed the blaze.

Firefighters from Butte-Silver Bow, Centerville, Walkerville and Big Butte responded to the incident.

The department says, "Our thoughts and prayer go out to this family as they deal with their devastating loss."