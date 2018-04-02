595-lot subdivision proposed in Belgrade - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

595-lot subdivision proposed in Belgrade

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
BELGRADE -

The Belgrade City Council will consider a massive subdivision at a meeting Tuesday night. 

City planners say the Prescott Ranch Subdivision has nearly 600 lots. 

It's proposed at the former Prescott Ranch just northwest of town. It's between Bohlinger road and Westwood Circle.

The meeting Tuesday is a pre-application hearing for the proposal. City officials will ask questions of the developers, but will not take action. It takes place in council chambers at 7 p.m. 

