Account Executive – Missoula

POSITION AVAILABLE

Date Submitted: April 2, 2018

Department: Advertising Sales - Missoula

Position: Account Executive – ABC & FOX Affiliate

Date Available: Immediately

Job Description: This position is responsible for creating and retaining local advertising business for the station. Assist business owners, business managers and advertising agencies with the marketing of products and services through use of television advertising. Prospect, close, and service new business as well as existing business. Create full sales presentations and promotions. Work with creative services personnel to create television commercials. Maintain thorough knowledge of television programming, audience delivery, advertising rates and practices for competitive television, radio, newspaper, billboard, and other media in the market. Negotiate advertising budgets in competition with other media.

Qualifications: Outside media sales experience (broadcast preferred). Record of growth and stability in employment. Solid knowledge of business mathematics. Knowledge of television industry and/or other media. Ability to sell using media research. Aggressive, team-oriented attitude. Superior communication skills (oral, written, presentation). Excellent "team player" interpersonal skills. Ability to work effectively in a fast paced and goal oriented environment. The right candidate will have a high level of integrity, an entrepreneurial work ethic, a coachable spirit and the ability to ask for the order. Must be able to work flexible hours.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Sight and dexterity to do computer input. Valid driver’s license. Must be able to carry presentation equipment and drive from business to business for sales presentations.

Application Deadline: April 30th, 2018 (or until filled)