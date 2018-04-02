Camera Operator/ Audio Operator - Missoula

POSITION AVAILABLE

Date Submitted: 4-02-2018

Department: News Production

Position: Camera Operator/ Audio Operator

Date Available: April 2018

Job Description: In studio camera and audio board operator during nightly news broadcasts. Live sports and live news remote broadcasts.

Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in Television Production preferred. Basic knowledge of camera operation preferred; PC competent. Ability to work as part of team in a fast-paced, high-stress environment. Strong communication skills are a must.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Ability to lift and carry up to 25 lbs. equipment. Sight and dexterity to do computer input and run the audio board.

ABC FOX Montana is hiring a Part-Time Camera/Audio Operator for our statewide and regional newscasts. This position will be based in Missoula.

Position will work directly with the news department on a daily basis operating studio cameras and production audio boards during live news broadcasts. Ideal candidate will be detail oriented and capable of communicating effectively in a fast-paced live news environment.

Candidate must be motivated, ambitious, hardworking, and organized.

The proper candidate will also have good communication and organizational skills. Position will work weeknights as part of our production team for our 3 nightly news broadcasts.

Past experience in broadcast and production operations a plus but will train the right candidate. Send resume or apply in person by April 20th Please submit resume and cover letter to jobs@cowlesmontana.com or Personnel @ KTMF ABC FOX Montana, 2200 Stephens Ave., Missoula, Mt. 59801. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants may be subject to a pre-employment screening.