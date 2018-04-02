Officials identify man killed in livestock trailer accident - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Officials identify man killed in livestock trailer accident

ALEXANDER, N.D. (AP) - Authorities have identified an 89-year-old man who was killed after he was pinned between a livestock trailer and a fence post in northwestern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Arne Skedsvold was taken to a Montana hospital, where he died because of injuries from the accident. Officials say a 33-year-old man was backing up a tractor and trailer to a fence to load cattle Friday morning.

Skedsvold was helping load the cattle when he was pinned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

