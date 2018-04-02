Repairs, expansion planned for Higgins Avenue Bridge

One of Missoula's main bridges will undergo some rehabilitation.

Missoula’s Higgins Avenue Bridge, constructed in 1962, is overdue for some repairs.

For most Missoulians, this bridge is a vital transportation link across the Clark Fork River.

Montana Department of Transportation staff say the bridge is deteriorating.

This is all to extend the life of the bridge.

There will be a meeting on Wednesday from 3 to 8 PM at the Wilma Theater to further discuss the project.

From the MDT project planners:

The structural rehabilitation of the bridge will include the following elements: bridge deck replacement; repair the steel superstructure as needed; spot painting the steel superstructure; repair or replace bearings as needed; and minor repairs to the concrete substructure units. Multimodal transportation enhancements on the Higgins Avenue Bridge will include widening the bridge to provide for separated shared-use paths on both sides of the bridge.

For more information on the project and public meeting, click here.

Russell Street Bridge is already undergoing a major project to rebuild the bridge and expand the street.

