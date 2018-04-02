Higgins Avenue Bridge undergoes repairs

One of Missoula's main bridges will undergo some rehabilitation.

Missoula’s Higgins Avenue Bridge constructed in 1962 is over due for some repairs.

For most Missoulians, this bridge is a vital transportation link across the Clark Fork River.

Those with Montana Department of Transportation say the bridge is deteriorating.

Some structural repairs include: bridge deck replacement, replacing bearings, and minor repairs to the concrete substructure units.

However, keep in mind this is all to extend the life of the bridge.

There will be a meeting on Wednesday from 3 to 8 P.M at the Wilma Theater to further discuss about the project.

For more information on the project go to http://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/higginsbridge/default.shtml