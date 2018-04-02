Higgins Avenue Bridge undergoes repairs - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Higgins Avenue Bridge undergoes repairs

MISSOULA -

One of Missoula's main bridges will undergo some rehabilitation.

Missoula’s Higgins Avenue Bridge constructed in 1962 is over due for some repairs.

For most Missoulians, this bridge is a vital transportation link across the Clark Fork River.

Those with Montana Department of Transportation say the bridge is deteriorating.

Some structural repairs include: bridge deck replacement, replacing bearings, and minor repairs to the concrete substructure units.

However, keep in mind this is all to extend the life of the bridge.

There will be a meeting on Wednesday from 3 to 8 P.M at the Wilma Theater to further discuss about the project.

For more information on the project go to http://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/higginsbridge/default.shtml 

