Families from Missoula Food Bank bring home Easter Baskets

Thanks to a generous donation, families that utilize the Missoula Food Bank were able to take home an Easter basket.

Jessica Allred with Missoula Food Bank said they are always thankful for this generous donation every year.

For the past several years, a Missoula family arranges over several dozen baskets with chocolates, small toys and Easter egg dye for families at the Missoula Food Bank.

Allread said this is a perfect example of helping the community in a different way.

However, for parents getting these baskets, it means the world to them.

"You know an Easter basket may not seem like a big deal to a lot of people. But to be able to feel like your kid is having the same experience as every other families is a really big deal,” said Allred.

For the past week families in Missoula County had a chance to pick up as many baskets as they needed to celebrate Easter.

Baskets that were different colors or baskets that just offered more candy.

Allred added this donation helps the food bank a lot, because it's a donation they are not able to provide.

"We aren't able to use our donor dollars things like this. This is definitely special project by this specific and generous donor who took the time put all those baskets together,” said Allred.

Thanks to the generous over 80 families were able to take home an Easter basket.