Comment period for Sperry Chalet ends Monday

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) — Workers face an even bigger job than usual as they get to work on the annual task of clearing snow from roads in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) — Workers face an even bigger job than usual as they get to work on the annual task of clearing snow from roads in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has a message for the Republican Senate candidates who have bashed him in recent public appearances: Focus on your primary election first, then get ready to "arm wrestle."
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has a message for the Republican Senate candidates who have bashed him in recent public appearances: Focus on your primary election first, then get ready to "arm wrestle."
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
The U.S. government is seeking a court order to force Beaverhead County to comply with drinking water standards, monitoring and reporting requirements for a small community water system in Jackson.
The U.S. government is seeking a court order to force Beaverhead County to comply with drinking water standards, monitoring and reporting requirements for a small community water system in Jackson.
Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over.
Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over, prompting officers to puncture her tires in an effort to stop her near the University of Montana.
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
Parents are upset, while organizers argue safety concerns after a popular Easter egg hunt in western Montana is canceled.
Parents are upset, while organizers argue safety concerns after a popular Easter egg hunt in western Montana is canceled.
A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...
A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...
In Rattlesnake recreational area, where Black Bears tend to hang out this time of year.
In Rattlesnake recreational area, where Black Bears tend to hang out this time of year.
EAST MISSOULA - Organizers are canceling an annual community Easter egg hunt due to traffic snarls and negative feedback. A post on the East Missoula Community Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day says that the egg hunt for 2018 is canceled because it's become too "taxing" on the community.
EAST MISSOULA - Organizers are canceling an annual community Easter egg hunt due to traffic snarls and negative feedback. A post on the East Missoula Community Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day says that the egg hunt for 2018 is canceled because it's become too "taxing" on the community.
New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...
New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...
An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.
An alleged assault of a one-year-old child may leave the little girl blind and need of longterm physical, occupational, and speech therapies.