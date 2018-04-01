Plowing through unusually deep snow begins in Glacier - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Plowing through unusually deep snow begins in Glacier

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) — Workers face an even bigger job than usual as they get to work on the annual task of clearing snow from roads in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.

Crews are plowing Two Medicine Road and Chief Mountain Road on the park's east side. Plowing of Many Glacier Road will begin soon.

The Flathead Beacon reports crews eventually will turn their attention to the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road, where heavy snow and avalanches will likely slow their progress. Snow depths are well above average on both sides of the park.

Last year, deep snow kept crews from fully opening Going-to-the-Sun Road until June 28. Workers on the road must contend with more than 40 major avalanche zones and an area where snow can pile up to 80 feet (24 meters) deep.

