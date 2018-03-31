Researchers think dinosaur fossil may be rare young T. rex

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has a message for the Republican Senate candidates who have bashed him in recent public appearances: Focus on your primary election first, then get ready to "arm wrestle."
Two major cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?
The U.S. government is seeking a court order to force Beaverhead County to comply with drinking water standards, monitoring and reporting requirements for a small community water system in Jackson.
Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over.
Parents are upset, while organizers argue safety concerns after a popular Easter egg hunt in western Montana is canceled.
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
EAST MISSOULA - Organizers are canceling an annual community Easter egg hunt due to traffic snarls and negative feedback. A post on the East Missoula Community Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day says that the egg hunt for 2018 is canceled because it's become too "taxing" on the community.
In Rattlesnake recreational area, where Black Bears tend to hang out this time of year.
A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...
If you own or rent a home, you know how expensive your energy bill can get. Think about paying for an entire school. Elder Grove School decided it wanted to spend that money elsewhere and installed solar panels in October 2016. So far, the solar panels have shaved thousands of dollars off the school's utilities.
