Researchers think dinosaur fossil may be rare young T. rex

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - University of Kansas researchers say they may have unearthed a rare fossil of a young Tyrannosaurus rex.

David Burnham of the university's Biodiversity Institute says the teeth suggest it's a T. rex, but there is still more work to be done before the species is confirmed.

The fossil could be that of a smaller species of another meat-eating dinosaur. Researchers are working to distinguish whether differences compared to the bones of other dinosaurs are due to growth or because they're from a different species.

Burnham says only a few young Tyrannosaurus rexes have been found, and the fossil found in Montana's Hell Creek Formation is a "fabulously complete" upper jaw, plus some skull, foot hips and backbones.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Burnham plans to return to Montana to search for more of the dinosaur.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

