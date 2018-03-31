Tester to opponents: Be ready to 'arm wrestle' after primary

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has a message for the Republican Senate candidates who have bashed him in recent public appearances: Focus on your primary election first, then get ready to "arm wrestle."

The two-term Democrat made his comments Thursday to reporters in Helena. He says that like his previous two elections, he expects that his opponents will try to paint him as something that he's not.

But, he adds, they need to focus on getting through their June 5 primary, "then we can get down to it, start to arm wrestle."

Troy Downing, Russ Fagg, Al Olszewski and Matt Rosendale are competing for the Republican nomination. In two debates over the past two weeks, they spent much of their time criticizing Tester, particularly over continuing problems with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

