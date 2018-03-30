Two Montana cities competing in Best Main Street in the Nation contest

MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.
A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...
A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.
Parents are upset, while organizers argue safety concerns after a popular Easter egg hunt in western Montana is canceled.
Parents are upset, while organizers argue safety concerns after a popular Easter egg hunt in western Montana is canceled.
Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over.
Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over, prompting officers to puncture her tires in an effort to stop her near the University of Montana.
New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...
New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...
In Bigfork, some people are in disbelief after finding the youth baseball park was used as a place to store snow...
In Bigfork, some people are in disbelief after finding the youth baseball park was used as a place to store snow...
Here's a guide to all the Easter Egg Hunts taking place in Missoula for spring 2018. Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com to let us know! All events are free unless noted otherwise. Friday, March 30 Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM Saturday, March 31 Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission required Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at...
Here's a guide to all the Easter Egg Hunts taking place in Missoula for spring 2018. Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com to let us know! All events are free unless noted otherwise. Friday, March 30 Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM Saturday, March 31 Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission required Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at...