Two Montana cities competing in Best Main Street in the Nation contest

Two cities in Big Sky Country have entered the running for the best Main street in the nation. Can you guess where they are?

If you guessed downtown Great Falls and uptown Butte, you're right! However, with 128 other competitors, the historic Montana towns are up against some stiff competition.

The winner of the competition gets a $25,000 prize! Voting is open until April 22 and is limited to once per day, per IP address.

With upbeat music and authentic Montana feel, it's understandable why Great Falls made the list. But what else makes it so enticing?

According to one local in Great Falls, "Everything is convenient. Anything that you want is pretty much in walking distance everywhere."

For others, it's the friendliness of those within the town, that makes it the best in the nation.

Meanwhile, Uptown Butte can claim a rich mining history and famous attractions like the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Folk Festival.

Make sure to follow the link below to cast your vote before April 22nd!

Click here to vote for Great Falls.

Click here to vote for Butte.