Confederate flags spur online controversy

MISSOULA- Numerous people have reported seeing groups of vehicles flying the Confederate flag around town.

Posts on social media accounts say the flag-bearers are honoring a friend who recently died.

But the display is raising concerns with the Montana Human Rights Network.

They sent us a statement that says the Confederate flag is a tool for intimidation. Co-Director Rachel Carroll Rivas says in part:

"The impact of a public display of the symbol has the effect of terrorizing marginalized people, including people of color, Jewish people and LGBT folks."

She also points out that the Montana Human Rights Network has a place on its website to report incidents like this.

Many commenters weighing in online are in support of the display.

Kris writes, "Get educated on the original meaning of this flag... racist groups hijacked it... doesn't change the original meaning."

Troy writes, "Offended by a flag but not by naked bikers with mental issues? Missoula is a joke."

Kayla says, "Get over it- let them mourn how they want- they aren't hurting anyone."

At the Montana Human Rights Network, Carroll Rivas says they're seeing an increased number of hate crimes in the state in the last two years.

The Confederate flag we know today was never used as the official flag of the Confederacy, and became a popular symbol for segregationist groups in the early 20th century.