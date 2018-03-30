Coffee causing cancer? California judge orders distributors to w - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Coffee causing cancer? California judge orders distributors to warn customers

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The scientific jury is still out but the verdict is in from one California judge on the question of whether coffee is good or bad for you. The judge has ruled that coffee sellers in the state must post cancer warnings due to a chemical produced in the bean roasting process that is a known carcinogen.

This ruling comes after a non-profit organization filed a lawsuit against coffee companies for failing to show the threat of the chemical on their labels. The chemical is known to cause cancer and is present naturally in the bean when it's cooked to make it flavorful. 

The coffee industry, led by Starbucks, argues the level of the chemical in coffee is too low to be harmful. The defendants have a couple weeks to challenge the ruling.

