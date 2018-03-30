Missoula police: Woman hits pedestrian with truck, flees - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula police: Woman hits pedestrian with truck, flees

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over, prompting officers to puncture her tires in an effort to stop her near the University of Montana.

Assistant Missoula Police Chief Scott Hoffman tells The Missoulian the woman hit the pedestrian Thursday evening and refused to pull over, so officers deployed Stop Sticks.

The woman's name and the condition of the pedestrian have not been released.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Confederate flags cause concern for some in Missoula

    Confederate flags cause concern for some in Missoula

    Thursday, March 29 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-03-29 21:12:30 GMT

    MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town. 

    MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town. 

  • Viral photo spreads, showing deputy consoling citizen

    Viral photo spreads, showing deputy consoling citizen

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:43:20 GMT
    © Photo: Cherie Moss/ Flathead County Sheriff's Office© Photo: Cherie Moss/ Flathead County Sheriff's Office

     A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...

     A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office...

  • Maui police name Montana man who died rescuing daughter

    Maui police name Montana man who died rescuing daughter

    Thursday, March 29 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-03-29 15:31:52 GMT
    Facebook.comFacebook.com

    HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.

    HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.

  • East Missoula Easter Egg Hunt canceled this year

    East Missoula Easter Egg Hunt canceled this year

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:34:54 GMT

    Parents are upset, while organizers argue safety concerns after a popular Easter egg hunt in western Montana is canceled.

    Parents are upset, while organizers argue safety concerns after a popular Easter egg hunt in western Montana is canceled.

  • Missoula police: Woman hits pedestrian with truck, flees

    Missoula police: Woman hits pedestrian with truck, flees

    Friday, March 30 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-30 15:45:00 GMT

    Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over.

    Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle with her truck, then refusing to pull over, prompting officers to puncture her tires in an effort to stop her near the University of Montana.

  • New Glacier Park webcam offers up-close view of black bears

    New Glacier Park webcam offers up-close view of black bears

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:57:55 GMT
    GNP photo by Ranger BeccaGNP photo by Ranger Becca
    GNP photo by Ranger BeccaGNP photo by Ranger Becca

    New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...

    New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat. if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den. The webcam description: "In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky...

  • Youth baseball field used as a snow dump site

    Youth baseball field used as a snow dump site

    Thursday, March 29 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:05:17 GMT

    In Bigfork, some people are in disbelief after finding the youth baseball park was used as a place to store snow...

    In Bigfork, some people are in disbelief after finding the youth baseball park was used as a place to store snow...

  • Eggstra! Eggstra! Missoula Easter Egg Hunts for 2018

    Eggstra! Eggstra! Missoula Easter Egg Hunts for 2018

    Thursday, March 29 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-03-29 22:07:57 GMT

    Here's a guide to all the Easter Egg Hunts taking place in Missoula for spring 2018. Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com to let us know! All events are free unless noted otherwise. Friday, March 30 Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM  Saturday, March 31 Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission required Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at...

    Here's a guide to all the Easter Egg Hunts taking place in Missoula for spring 2018. Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com to let us know! All events are free unless noted otherwise. Friday, March 30 Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM  Saturday, March 31 Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission required Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at...

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.