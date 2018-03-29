East Missoula Easter Egg Hunt canceled this year - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

East Missoula Easter Egg Hunt canceled this year

Posted:
EAST MISSOULA -

Parents are upset, while organizers argue safety concerns after a popular Easter egg hunt in western Montana is canceled.

For many families in east Missoula this egg hunt has become a tradition, one they can't take their kids to this year.

"My kids have gone to it. My sister has gone to it. I have new granddaughter and I was so looking forward for her attending it. Now it's just gone and we're sad,” said Tina Sunderland, parent and resident.

This is sad because a 25-year tradition has come to an end.

The east Missoula Community Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day won't be happening.

For River of Life Church, one of the organizers of the event, it's a different story.

Pastor Jason Tonn said 4,000 people attended this event and with that many people, traffic and safety became a concern.

"We had a lot of parents, no matter how many times we would announce no parents on the field. Parents get kind of crazy when it comes to egg hunting. They would go on and we would even see them pushing kids down to get stuff for their own kids. We did everything we could announcements, law enforcement and still keep seeing it,” said Tonn.

Those concerns were echoed even after the egg hunt, when Tonn said he got complaints via email and social media.

"But really, it came down to just making sure that the community was happy and safe and as it continued to grow we felt like those things might be in jeopardy,” said Tonn.

However, parent and resident, Tina Sunderland said they only wished that the church would have warned them sooner.

"If we have known as a community they were stepping back, we could have stepped in and tried to take over and do something for this year,” said Sunderland.

While it does appear this tradition is over, ABC FOX Montana has a list below of other Easter egg hunts taking place in Missoula.  

Friday, March 30

Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM 

Saturday, March 31

Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission plus $1 registration required

Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM

Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at 12:45 PM, hunting at 1 PM

Spurgin Fast Pitch Fields hosted by FOE, 11 AM

Sunday, April 1

Living Savior Lutheran Easter Egg Hunt at 11:15 AM 

Prince of Peace Lutheran Easter Service and Hunt at 12:30 PM

