New Glacier Park webcam offers up-close view of black bears

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
GNP photo by Ranger Becca GNP photo by Ranger Becca

New webcams at Glacier Park offer a close-up view of black bears in their natural habitat.

if you tune in at the right time, you can catch a black bear peeking out of its cozy cottonwood tree den.

The webcam description:

"In Spring black bears are occasionally seen in this tree. This year a black bear was first observed on the 23rd of March, and has been seen most evenings since. Look at the large hole in the trunk and you might see a bear poking its head out. If you are lucky you might see it climbing out on the branches or up and down the trunk."

Park officials remind everyone to stay at least 100 yards away from black bears, and use a telephoto lens to take pictures of wildlife from a safe distance.

Click here to check out the Glacier Park webcams. The cameras also offer stunning images of Apgar, Lake McDonald, Logan Pass and other famous scenery.

