GOP Senate hopefuls meet for 2nd time in a week

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Republican hopefuls for Montana's U.S. Senate seat this fall have met for the second time in a week as the June 5 primary election draws closer.

Troy Downing, Russ Fagg, Matt Rosendale and Al Olszewski were largely in agreement on the issues at a candidate forum in Missoula on Wednesday.

They advocated for gun rights, decried government interference in local issues and pledged support for military veterans and President Donald Trump.

The Missoulian reports that each also said he was opposed to the $1.3 trillion spending bill recently passed by Congress and signed by Trump.

The candidates met last Thursday in Bozeman, where many of the same issues were discussed.

The winner of the primary will take on Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who is seeking his third term.

