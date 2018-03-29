Eggstra! Eggstra! Missoula Easter Egg Hunts for 2018

Here's a guide to all the Easter Egg Hunts taking place in Missoula for spring 2018. Did we miss one? Email newsroom@abcfoxmontana.com to let us know! All events are free unless noted otherwise.

Friday, March 30

Natural Grocers Eggcellent Adventure Egg Hunt at 11 AM

Saturday, March 31

Currents Aquatic Underwater Egg Hunt at 10 AM, regular admission plus $1 registration required

Hellgate Lions Park, 10:30-11:30 AM

Seeley Lake Elementary Lawn egg hunt hosted by Seeley Lake Lions, registration at 12:45 PM, hunting at 1 PM

Spurgin Fast Pitch Fields hosted by FOE, 11 AM

Sunday, April 1

Living Savior Lutheran Easter Egg Hunt at 11:15 AM

Prince of Peace Lutheran Easter Service and Hunt at 12:30 PM

NOTE: The annual Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt is postponed this year. The event was held on the UM campus for 17 years until it moved to Loyola Sacred Heart’s Rollins Field in 2017. The organizers of the Eggstravaganza, Michael and Kiomi Burks, told the Missoulian that they have donated bleachers to be installed at Rollins Field and the field isn't safe while construction is going on. The tradition is expected to start again in 2019.

The annual East Missoula Easter Egg Hunt is also canceled due to traffic and safety concerns.