Washington teacher arrested after 9-year-old girl says he recorded videos under her dress in class

A 53-year-old Warden man who served as a substitute teacher at Warden Schools was arrested Thursday morning for voyeurism and FBI agents are now looking into his involvement in child pornography.

Last October, police received a complaint from a 9-year-old girl that Michael Leavitt used his phone to record video under her dress in class. Police seized Leavitt's phone and found evidence that Leavitt had viewed child porn on his phone, along with evidence that he deleted files from his phone.

After this discovery, a second search warrant was obtained to look at Leavitt's iCloud account.

The iCloud account verified the 9-year-old victim's statement and videos of voyeurism were obtained. A record of a second victim in the same classroom was also discovered.

As the investigation became more involved, the Warden Police Department requested the assistance of Special Agent McEuen from the FBI’s Spokane Field Office. Special Agent McEuen obtained a Federal Warrant to search Leavitt’s home for additional child pornography. The FBI is now investigating possible possession and production of child porn by Leavitt.

Leavitt was booked by the Warden Police Department for the initial charge of voyeurism. The investigation continues.



Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact the Warden Police Department at 509-762-1160.





