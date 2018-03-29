Confederate flags cause concern for some in Missoula

MISSOULA - In the past few days, many Missoula residents have noticed the increased presence of white nationalist symbolism around town.

Several people have posted accounts and stories to social media of processions of vehicles displaying Confederate flags, including photos taken on Higgins Avenue on March 28.

At the Montana Human Rights Network, co-director Rachel Carroll Rivas says they're also hearing about the flag displays.

Some news outlets have reported that the Confederate flags were flown as a memorial for a man who recently died.

While some may see the Confederate flag as a symbol of "heritage," Carroll Rivas says it is specifically used as a white nationalist movement symbol intended to intimidate people. She said the Montana Human Rights Network finds the flag display worrying, even if it is meant as a memorial.

"We often see the use of the Confederate flag as a tool for intimidation and a display of power," Carroll Rivas says in a statement provided to ABC FOX Montana. "This symbol is used by many in the white nationalist movement but is not specific to that movement nor to a specific hate group. The impact of a public display of the symbol, especially when accompanied by group demonstration, has the effect of terrorizing marginalized people, including people of color Jewish people and LGBT folks. The Montana Human Rights Network has a hate incident reporting form on its website where incidents like this can be documented and we can help organize community response when needed. We also encourage folks who are directly threatened with violence to immediately contact law enforcement. Over the last two years we have documented a market increase in the number of hate incidents in our state and the number of groups organized to perpetuate hate and bigotry. The same statistics are mimicked nationwide by folks who document it at that level."

Several Missoulians have posted on social media to say that they find the Confederate flag displays threatening:

One man posted: "I saw them last night circling the mall. One rolled the window down and stopped to harass me. Or in his words, 'do you got a problem buddy?'

Another said: "It represents freedom for them??? It represents f***ing slavery!"

A woman noted: "There were a couple doing laps around the women’s club the other day as I and other mothers were dropping our kids off at the daycare to work out. Laps and laps. Up and down past Washington Middle School and Big Sky."

Click here for the MHRN reporting form, where you can report hate crimes and racist displays.

Photos courtesy Charley Macorn.