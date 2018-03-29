Carnival Cruise trades cruise for teen's Snapchat handle - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Carnival Cruise trades cruise for teen's Snapchat handle

Posted: Updated:

PROSPECT, Va. (AP) - Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle CarnivalCruise.
 
The company surprised 15-year-old Darian Lipscomb at his Prospect, Virginia, home Tuesday night after peppering the town with signs asking "Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?"
 
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the company offered to trade Lipscomb a free trip for his family abroad its newest ship, Carnival Horizon, in exchange for his Snapchat handle. The net worth of the trip is about $5,000.
 
Organizers say Lipscomb will receive customized surprises throughout the trip, which will be documented on the cruise's social channels.
 
The Dispatch reports the company said the trade was a fun way to claim the handle and reward a 'superfan.'
 
___
 
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.