Maui police name Montana man who died rescuing daughter - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Maui police name Montana man who died rescuing daughter

By Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii authorities have identified the Montana man who died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was swept into the ocean off the coast of Maui.
  
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Maui police have identified the man as 46-year-old Brian Lazorishak of Whitefish, Montana. A large wave carried his daughter into the ocean at Olivine Pools on Tuesday.
  
Fire department officials say Lazorishak jumped in and brought his daughter back to the rocky area where bystanders tied towels together to help pull the girl out. Lazorishak was then observed to be unresponsive.
  
Firefighters in a helicopter and lifeguards found the man face down in the water and floating about 40 feet (12 meters) from the shoreline. He was airlifted and rescue personnel attempted lifesaving measures. He died at the scene.
  

