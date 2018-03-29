New drive-thru grocery store opening in Bozeman

A new grocery store is coming to Bozeman, but it’s not your typical grocery store.

Located on Huffine Lane and Bobcat Drive, Ridge Run is a small drive-thru kiosk is less than 250 square feet. So what do they sell? The Ridge Run drive-thru convenience store inventory offers anything from cereal to diapers. Bethany Clark, owner of the store, says every parent wishes for a store like this and she decided to step forward and create it. She also hopes that people will be able to save time for things they enjoy and not waste time in a store.

Clark said, “I’m hoping that, not only parents, but people who recreate and anyone else who wants to get out and do other things in the valley like enjoy time with their family or enjoy the mountains, I hope more people get time to do that.”

The store will open for business on Monday, April 2. The store's inventory list includes basics like coffee, milk, bread, bananas, and dry goods like dish soap, paper towels, lip balm, sunscreen and diapers. Store hours this spring will be Monday through Friday, 9 AM-7 PM. In summer, the days open will shift to Tuesdays through Saturdays.

