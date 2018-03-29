Youth baseball field being used as a snow dump site - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Youth baseball field being used as a snow dump site

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
BIGFORK -

In Bigfork, some people are in disbelief after finding the youth baseball park was used as a place to store snow over the winter.

Bigfork Youth Baseball posted several photos of the field on Facebook and you can see the snow piles.

The Facebook photo album's been shared more than 50 times with many people posting their dislike for the snow dump. 

ABC FOX Montana spoke with a Bigfork baseball official for his thoughts on the issue. 

This is not the first time county has done wrong by our kids. Certainly, in youth sports in general in Bigfork. There is a greater history there, but I think by getting the word out about this particular incident. People start paying attention and maybe we can get something changed,” said Scott Johnston

Johnston said the league has communicated with Flathead County about the issue and get it resolved so teams can take the field this season.

ABC FOX Montana did reach out to Flathead County but did not return our calls.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:29:02 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:29:02 GMT

    The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.    

    The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.    

  • East Missoula Easter egg hunt canceled over traffic, negative feedback

    East Missoula Easter egg hunt canceled over traffic, negative feedback

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:36:22 GMT

    EAST MISSOULA - Organizers are canceling an annual community Easter egg hunt due to traffic snarls and negative feedback. A post on the East Missoula Community Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day says that the egg hunt for 2018 is canceled because it's become too "taxing" on the community.

    EAST MISSOULA - Organizers are canceling an annual community Easter egg hunt due to traffic snarls and negative feedback. A post on the East Missoula Community Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day says that the egg hunt for 2018 is canceled because it's become too "taxing" on the community.

  • Washington State Marijuana Processor Applicants

    Washington State Marijuana Processor Applicants

    Wednesday, February 26 2014 7:33 PM EST2014-02-27 00:33:56 GMT
    Friday, January 23 2015 11:28 AM EST2015-01-23 16:28:31 GMT
    Directory of locations that have applied for Washington State Marijuana processing licenses.
    Directory of locations that have applied for Washington State Marijuana processing licenses.

  • Northwestern Mutual Debuts Art Exhibit Designed to Catalyze Community Involvement

    Northwestern Mutual Debuts Art Exhibit Designed to Catalyze Community Involvement

    Northwestern Mutual has created a first-of-its-kind model to showcase community renewal, titled Giving Gallery: Community in Process. Now open in the public space of the company's Tower and Commons, it illustrates how,...
    Northwestern Mutual has created a first-of-its-kind model to showcase community renewal, titled Giving Gallery: Community in Process. Now open in the public space of the company's Tower and Commons, it illustrates how,...

  • Regenerative NeoEyes Eye Contour Cream Relieves Swelling Around the Eyes

    Regenerative NeoEyes Eye Contour Cream Relieves Swelling Around the Eyes

    Monday, February 26 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-02-26 16:45:49 GMT
    NeoEyes cream contains herbal ingredients mixed in proper proportions and its daily use results in less puffiness around the eyes, and disappearance of bags under the eyes.
    NeoEyes cream contains herbal ingredients mixed in proper proportions and its daily use results in less puffiness around the eyes, and disappearance of bags under the eyes.

  • Red Bull Music Festival New York 2018

    Red Bull Music Festival New York 2018

    Red Bull Music Festival New York returns this May with another diverse program of original events, world premieres, and talks with icons and innovators. Returning for a sixth year, the widely praised annual festival has...
    Red Bull Music Festival New York returns this May with another diverse program of original events, world premieres, and talks with icons and innovators. Returning for a sixth year, the widely praised annual festival has...

  • 1000Logos.net. The Histories Of 1000 Super Famous Logos, From Apple To Zara

    1000Logos.net. The Histories Of 1000 Super Famous Logos, From Apple To Zara

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:03:49 GMT
    Collection of masterpieces: logos from around the world The history of graphic signs which could be used by producers of goods and services is relatively short. It is about 150 years old. However, in recent years,...
    Collection of masterpieces: logos from around the world The history of graphic signs which could be used by producers of goods and services is relatively short. It is about 150 years old. However, in recent years, logos...

  • Missoula Pita Pit Owner is still shaken from viral video

    Missoula Pita Pit Owner is still shaken from viral video

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:28:00 GMT

    A viral video of an employee spitting in a customer's food leaves a Missoula restaurant owner in disbelief, but ready to make some changes. The video posted on Facebook has been shared more than 6,000 times and has made national and international news.

    A viral video of an employee spitting in a customer's food leaves a Missoula restaurant owner in disbelief, but ready to make some changes. The video posted on Facebook has been shared more than 6,000 times and has made national and international news.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.