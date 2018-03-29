Youth baseball field being used as a snow dump site
BIGFORK -
In Bigfork, some people are in disbelief after finding the youth baseball park was used as a place to store snow over the winter.
Bigfork Youth Baseball posted several photos of the field on Facebook and you can see the snow piles.
The Facebook photo album's been shared more than 50 times with many people posting their dislike for the snow dump.
ABC FOX Montana spoke with a Bigfork baseball official for his thoughts on the issue.
This is not the first time county has done wrong by our kids. Certainly, in youth sports in general in Bigfork. There is a greater history there, but I think by getting the word out about this particular incident. People start paying attention and maybe we can get something changed,” said Scott Johnston
Johnston said the league has communicated with Flathead County about the issue and get it resolved so teams can take the field this season.
ABC FOX Montana did reach out to Flathead County but did not return our calls.
